ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is holding its Halloween Enrichment Night October 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The night gives attendees a chance to make Halloween-themed enrichment items for animals at the zoo.

The event is open to all ages, but anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult. Staff at the zoo will also be testing some of the creations with animals at the zoo. Staff will also be voting on the best creations and designs. The items will be put in animal habitats for the BioPark’s Boo at the Zoo. “One of the main methods is enrichment like introducing new items that encourage natural behaviors,” ABQ BioPark science education coordinator Jessica Washburn in a release.

Tickets for the night must be purchased in advance online. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under and $10 for seniors 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/400025.