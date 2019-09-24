Halloween costume sold in Albuquerque raises concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Halloween costume on sale in Albuquerque is raising some eyebrows. It’s called the “Mexican Man.”

“Every time Halloween rolls around these costumes pop out again,” says Eduardo Esquivel, Programs Director for the New Mexico Dream Team.



Tucked in between a Pint of Beer and Sergeant Short Pants: “It looks like a cheesy dumb costume and it certainly isn’t representative of a Mexican man,” says Jim Asperger.

The Mexican man costume being sold at a Spirit Halloween store near I-40 and San Mateo in Albuquerque is getting mixed reviews.

“The political climate we’re in right now, there is a lot of potential prejudice against people of Mexican heritage in particular, so it could really be taken the wrong way,” says Andrew Schuler.

“I’m Hernandez, my last name is obviously Mexican, and I feel comfortable grabbing that costume,” says Joshua Hernandez.

Members of the New Mexico Dream Team, a local immigrants’ rights group, says the costume is downright offensive.

“They think it’s just a joke, they are just playing around. Yeah, people are desensitized, people don’t understand and people don’t empathize. No one wants to be reduced down to a caricature,” Esquivel says.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Spirit corporate office about the costume but did not hear back.