ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The ABQ BioPark is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo fundraiser on Saturday.

The event formerly known as Zoo Boo starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. They aim to provide a fun and safe trick-or-treating environment. Tickets are $10 for adults and just $2 for children ages 3 to 12.

All of the proceeds will benefit the BioPark. Park and Ride will be available from the BioPark Aquarium.