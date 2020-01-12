Haiti fundraiser takes place at Expo NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico group continues to help people in Haiti, years after the destruction.

It’s been a decade since an earthquake and Hurricane Matthew devastated the country. Since then, Hands of the Caribbean, a local nonprofit, has helped people who relocated here from Haiti with their education and health needs.

Saturday, they hosted a fundraiser at the African American Performing Arts Center at Expo New Mexico. The event featured cultural pieces of work fro Haitian and New Mexican artists.

“By being here, in New Mexico, and seeing some of the art and some of those pictures, that brings back memories,” Fofo Volteire-Herrick, Founder of Hands of the Caribbean, said.

The art exhibit will be featured through March 28.