ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With classes set to start soon, one organization is making sure kids have all the things they need.

Malakai’s Miracles hosted a school supply drive at Bernalillo Motors in Southwest Albuquerque.

During the event, people were able to drop off school supplies, shoes, and backpacks. Along with the event, they were giving the first 100 kids free haircuts.

Their next event will be in October which will be a food drive.