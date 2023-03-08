ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the dream of buying a home gets harder for single mothers, greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity is paving the way to homeownership through its women-build celebration.

Women Build, now in its 22nd year, is a terrific way to involve friends, family, and co-workers of all ages in crucial work with a lasting impact. GAHH’s Women Build Kickoff starts at 9 a.m. on March 8th. It’s located at 108 Clifton Ave Se. Women Build 2023 starts 3/8/2023 reach out for volunteer opportunities at regina@habitatabq.org.

Raise the Roof fundraiser on April 15 starting at 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St. NW, Albuquerque 87104.