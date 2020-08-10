Gym owner starts new business in midst of Coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adapt or die, that’s what the owners of a local gym say they were forced to do when the pandemic temporarily closed their fitness center. Reece Killebrew is now Albuquerque’s very own Mr. Clean. Using a Clorox Total 360 System, Killebrew disinfects other businesses.

“The big thing now is preventative care, we’re disinfecting and protecting,” said Killebrew. It’s a service a lot of company’s are looking into since the start of the pandemic. “We have Republiq 360 coming in, almost on a weekly basis just to do a thorough electrostatic spraying of our whole office,” said Dr. Amy Matte, a Dentist who has hired Killebrew to clean her office.

He hasn’t always carried the Total 360 System with him everywhere, he and his wife own Republiq Gym, where he is also a trainer. The couple originally invested in the machine to clean their gym. “Initially it was a way for us to save money by doing it ourselves,” said Killebrew. It turned into a side hustle after COVID-19 forced them to temporarily close their fitness center.

“This is the only way we can keep our bills paid, and our kids fed,” said Killebrew. They have since reopened their gym, but they say they want to continue offering the service to other businesses who are struggling.

“We’re trying to bring the product to companies at an affordable cost so it doesn’t break the bank because our community is already kind of strapped as is,” said Killebrew. So far Killebrew says they have about a dozen clients including gyms, dental offices, and salons.