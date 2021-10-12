Gunshot vandalism keeps Bernalillo County building closed Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second day in a row, Bernalillo County will keep its downtown headquarters closed due to broken glass in the building’s main lobby. The problem emerged Monday around 3 a.m. after the county says someone shot out at least eight windows in the atrium, about five or six floors above ground level.

County staff says broken glass remains strewn throughout the lobby, and continues to fall down from above. During a city-county meeting on homelessness Tuesday morning, Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said the situation remains “dangerous.”

“There’s shattered glass everywhere,” Morgas Baca said. “It’s real super dangerous because you can hear the glass that’s still shattering and its just falling all over the place in the atrium.”

Albuquerque Police and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting. Morgas Baca said Tuesday morning that investigators got “some camera footage” related to the shooting.

“We’re speculating that it came from the Simms (Building) parking lot, the very top floor,” Morgas Baca said. “We think there were like 20 shots.”

The county says the more than 800 employees that normally work at Alvarado Square will continue to work remotely. No one was hurt in the shooting.