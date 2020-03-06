Guns used in closed cases, purchased during buybacks, to be used to create sculptures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, APD takes hundreds of guns off the streets that are either used in crimes or purchased during gun buyback events. A local artist is now taking some of those guns and using them to make a statement.

“It’s been a really amazing learning process for us. I had no idea what they did with the guns it never even really crossed my mind,” said Max Baptiste, an artist who founded artpiece.org.

After the city put out a call for artist’s ideas to create a memorial for gun violence victims, Baptists got the idea to use guns as part to form sculptures. “These guns are extremely powerful when you see them and I think built into art it becomes even more powerful,” said Baptiste.

Over the last year and a half, Baptiste has collected 1,600 guns from APD. “413 were from the gun buyback,” said Baptiste.

At first, APD was skeptical about handing over even decommissioned guns to a stranger. “Obviously, giving out guns, parts, and pieces, while they’re not usable, it did raise some questions and concerns,” said APD Commander Chris George.

Once they understood Baptiste’s vision, APD came around. “By not putting those parts into the landfill, building a public piece of art, we’re all for it,” said George.

Baptiste’s project is saving these guns from being dumped in landfills. He is still in the early planning stages of what to create but would like to see sculptures Downtown and in the International District.

“I think that’s where people will see it the most and people impacted by gun violence will appreciate it the most,” said Baptiste. You can keep up with the progress by following along here.

This week, Albuquerque City Council approved $75,000 for their second gun buyback event. APD expects it will take place in Summer 2020.