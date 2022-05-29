ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque gathered together to call for gun reform after the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice hosted the rally Saturday and called for gun reform and restorative justice programs.

They say the need for action is long past due and shouldn’t be forgotten until the next shooting. “It would be criminal of us to go about our daily lives unaffected by these recent shattering events, only to care again when it comes to our front door,” said Kenneth Davis, president of the executive board for the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.

State Representative Pamelya Herndon was at the rally and called for legislators to pass the Benny Hargrove Gun Safety Act, saying there needs to consequences fo adults who do not lock up guns away from minors.