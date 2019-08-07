Gun misfires as armed robbery suspect tries to shot business owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man who tried to go on a robbery spree along Eubank. He was caught on camera trying to shoot a business owner. The gun malfunctioned, but that didn’t stop him.

It all started at an autobody shop on Eubank near I-40. That’s where the robber got his hands on a gun. Word quickly spread that a man was trying to rob businesses on Eubank.

“There was a Wing Stop worker, basically she was telling me that the insurance place was getting robbed, and so I ran out to make sure everything was okay,” said Peter Cordoba.

Cordoba works at a smoke shop in a shopping center along Eubank near I-40. He says he saw a man fleeing from the insurance business next door.

The business just south of the shopping center, Dan’s Automotive, said the man, in what appeared to be a Highland Hornets sweatshirt, came into their business Tuesday just after 5:00 p.m. and tried to rob them.

Their surveillance captured pictures of the suspect who got into a scuffle with one of the owners, somehow getting his gun. They say he then tried firing multiple times, but the gun wouldn’t fire. When he made his way to the Wing Stop shopping center, Cordoba says he kept customers away from the suspect robbing the insurance business.

“Everybody was freaking out, they actually were barricading themselves inside. There were families getting ready to go into Wing Stop and a family was going into the insurance place. Scary,” said Cordoba.

Once he finished with the insurance business, Cordoba says the man fled.

“He was on foot actually, and the only reason why he stopped is because he turned to point the gun at me and tripped over the gravel, dropped his gun and I was able to kick it,” he said.

Since Cordoba was able to kick the gun away from the suspect, he says the man was not able to take the gun with him, and police now have it. KRQE News 13 is still waiting to hear from police to see if they’ve identified the suspect.

News 13 did reach out to Albuquerque Public Schools about the suspect’s ‘Hornet’ sweatshirt. They say there is no connection to APS.