Gun Buy Back allows Albuquerque residents to turn in firearms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is exchanging gift cards for guns at their upcoming Gun Buy Back event. On Saturday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. community members will be able to turn in firearms voluntarily at the Albuquerque Police Crime Lab on 2nd Street in exchange for gift cards.

In a press release from APD, the department states that the event is being held to reduce the number of unwanted firearms in an effort to decrease gun violence in the city. Residents will be able to turn in firearms with no questions asked.

Additionally, members of the Violence Intervention Program will also be at the event to distribute crime prevention information which includes the most recent information on laws regarding private gun sales and gun safety. APD reports that guns that are collected will be checked through the National Crime Information Center for lost or stolen and status and if fitting, will be returned to their legal owners.

Those planning on attending the event are asked to remain inside their vehicle while driving through the designated areas including the drop-off locations. Firearms must be unloaded and placed in the trunk.