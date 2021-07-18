Guided tours of Old Town start back up

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In-person Old Town walking tours have made a comeback after a year and a half of closure. People can now explore Historic Old Town on foot with a tour guide who will provide insight into the people and places that helped shape Albuquerque’s early community.

“The museum offers them free throughout the week, any day that the museum is open, we are having some sort of tour, either the gallery or the sculpture garden or old town, and the walking tours start here in the museum lobby,” said David Furbush, volunteer tour leader.

Tours will be available on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tours are included with paid admission to the museum. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

