Guardians of lost 2-year-old found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say it located the relatives of the 2-year-old boy found along east Central Saturday morning. The update came hours after police released surveillance video.

They said they believe it could be showing the boy and his guardian shortly before the boy was found near Juan Tabo and Central. The boy remains in CYFD custody while investigators are working to determine what led up to this incident.

