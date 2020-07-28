Growers’ Market community mourns death of tortilla vendor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Growers Market will lack some of its usual energy this weekend after the death of a beloved tortilla vendor.

“Anyone who’s been to the market knows his voice, which echoed through the market every day. He was known to spontaneously sing at our community potlucks,” said Market manager Alaska Piper.

Condolences and fond memories of Jaime Gomez have been flooding in on social media since the Rail Yards Market shared the news Monday morning. Piper says Gomez had a big personality always making his fellow vendors laugh and telling stories about his early days selling goods on the streets of Mexico when he was just six-years-old.

“Jaime taught us new Spanish words every weekend at the Rail Yards too, we’d grown to lovingly call him maestro,” said Piper.

At the market this coming Sunday, there will be an altar set up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where the community can leave messages, photos and other mementos. They will also have information for anyone interested in donating to help his family.

