Group training donkeys, attacked by dogs on Route 66 trail

Members of the New Mexico Pack Burros were training with their donkeys Saturday when they were attacked by two Great Danes. (Courtesy: New Mexico Pack Burros)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization training donkeys wants answers after they were attacked by two loose dogs on a trail. They say the owner of the dogs came for them and quickly left the area.

The New Mexico Pack Burros train runners and donkeys for burro racing. They say they were on a training session Saturday morning with four donkeys when the group was attacked by a pair of Great Danes — one black and one white/tan.

“We had just barely started. We were still walking. We were going up an incline and out of nowhere there were two dogs that just charged us,” said Mari, one of the runners. “We weren’t expecting it. It just happened so fast it was pure chaos.”

They were on a trail in the old Route 66 open space, just east of Four Hills. They say it was around 8 a.m. when the animals chased them down.

“We think they were Great Danes. One was dark colored and one was light, tan colored,” said Mari. “They ran after the donkeys and when that happened, two of the runners were seriously injured. The dogs viciously attacked the donkeys and one of them had bite marks, scrapes, bruises.”

The runners say the pets’ owners were parked in a white car and a silver minivan. They say one of them called for the dogs but never came to check on the runners or donkeys before taking off.

“There was an older woman, an older couple. A younger woman, perhaps a family member, with her two kids, we think under the age of 10, and then the two dogs,” said Mari. “The owners did not stick around to see what had been left behind.”

Mari says it’s possible the owners are unaware the donkeys were attacked. Still, she says it’s a good reminder to keep your dogs leashed at all times.

“There could’ve been a rider on one of the donkeys or a mule or a horse, and that could’ve been catastrophic to the rider or the animals,” said Mari. “I think a lot of people don’t realize that if their dog has never had any contact with animals such as horses or donkeys, even perhaps another dog that they’re not familiar with, things can change in a flash.”

The group now worries the donkeys may be too spooked to run again. They reported the incident to deputies, but with so little information about the Great Danes and their owners, there isn’t much BCSO can do. If you know anything about who they belong to, you’re asked to submit a tip to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.