Group that houses the homeless asking city council for bigger budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group that works to house the homeless is asking the city to make a budget adjustment reflecting a big increase in the number of people it’s helped. On Monday, city council will decide whether to sign off on a supplemental agreement with Hopeworks.

This will add an extra $30,000 to its Displaced Tenant Resolution contract. That’s a 75% increase from the original agreement. “A family or a household could receive up to $2,000 to help them with a security deposit or moving assistance or to help them with hotel vouchers for up to two weeks,” said Carol Pierce, Family and Community Services Director.

The city says that because a building was condemned, Hopeworks had a large influx of clients for motel vouchers – spending all the funds allocated to direct assistance within three weeks. This adjustment is for extra funding allocated by the city to cover the ongoing need to help people through the fiscal year.