Group speaks out on multiple issues including ‘Operation Legend’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people spoke out about a number of issues including the start of “Operation Legend” in Albuquerque. A group called Unnamed Justice held a protest at Bel-Air Park on Sunday night.

“It’s not enough to bring in more officers because what more officers bring attention to are these crimes of poverty, homelessness,” said one individual. The group also called for defunding the Albuquerque Police Department and the resignation of Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

