Group raises thousands through lemonade stand in honor of 6-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When life handed Albuquerque friends and family lemons, they decided to make lemonade.

“It’s fun because we get to like, it’s like we’re playing with Emily again together even though it’s just us,” said 11-year-old Kyla, Emily’s friend.

Friends and family had to say goodbye to 6-year-old Emily Robinson in October 2016, after a two and a half year battle with cancer.

“I miss her love. She was such a loving girl,” said Myra Robinson, Emily’s mom. Emily fought her Neuroblastoma hard. At one point, doctors even believed Emily was cancer-free but, unfortunately, it came back.

“When it came back it gave her 5% chance of survival, so we knew at that point we were going to lose her–we just didn’t know how long, and of course we tried everything we could,” said Robinson.

They flew all over the country for treatment, even putting Emily in medical trials, one of which sounded like it could be able to cure her.

“But, it didn’t come out until after she passed away because there wasn’t enough funding to get it on the market. So, we’ll never know if it would have worked for her,” said Robinson.

But now, Emily’s friends and family are working for her. They’re raising money in her name to fund research for the cancer that killed her.

“I think she would like it a lot. I think she would love to help support people,” said Kyla. They’ve been holding lemonade stands for the past two summers, and they have an $8,000 goal for their last one for the year on Thursday, August 1.

According to Robinson, “$8,000 is one month worth of research.” If they hit their goal, it would bring their total to an impressive $26,000.

Another group of Emily’s friends held a snow cone stand this summer and raised $600 in just four hours. “I just think it’s really cool how we can raise money for it,” said 10-year-old Kenna, Emily’s friend.

While fundraising events in memory of the 6-year-old can be emotionally draining, they try to focus on the good times. “Sometimes it can get emotional but for the most part it’s fun,” said Kyla.

They say raising money to help others is something Emily herself would’ve loved to be part of. “She was my best friend. She always liked hanging out with people,” said Kenna.

The lemonade stand is on Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Yeller Sub on Montgomery near Wyoming. If you can’t go, you can donate by clicking this link.