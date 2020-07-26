Group protesting family separation meets at district court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of New Mexicans are speaking up for children at the border. This group holds an event most Saturdays in front of district court, calling for the end of family separation at the border.

They say they’re fed up with the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy, which allows federal authorities to separate children from parents who entered the US. “What’s kept us going is our hope for a better future for everyone, but especially those children and not let people forget that this is still going on,” said Sheila Fox, who participated in the protest.

Along with several signs, the group hung a number of children’s clothes, symbolizing the struggle for border children.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss