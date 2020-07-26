Group protesting family separation meets at district court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of New Mexicans are speaking up for children at the border. This group holds an event most Saturdays in front of district court, calling for the end of family separation at the border.

They say they’re fed up with the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy, which allows federal authorities to separate children from parents who entered the US. “What’s kept us going is our hope for a better future for everyone, but especially those children and not let people forget that this is still going on,” said Sheila Fox, who participated in the protest.

Along with several signs, the group hung a number of children’s clothes, symbolizing the struggle for border children.