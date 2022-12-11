ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The local nonprofit Guardians of the Children were preparing for the 7th Annual Angel Tree Lighting. The event is coming up this week.
People came out to the Civic Plaza in Albuquerque Sunday to help decorate the Angel Tree, which remembers young New Mexico lives lost to violence and abuse.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: ‘It’s just been a headache’: Dozens of tires slashed in Rio Rancho neighborhood
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
- Crime: Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
- Top Story: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, US officials say
Joined by Albuquerque city leaders and local first responders, the angel tree will be lit on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Late Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez founded the event.