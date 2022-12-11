ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The local nonprofit Guardians of the Children were preparing for the 7th Annual Angel Tree Lighting. The event is coming up this week.

People came out to the Civic Plaza in Albuquerque Sunday to help decorate the Angel Tree, which remembers young New Mexico lives lost to violence and abuse.

Joined by Albuquerque city leaders and local first responders, the angel tree will be lit on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Late Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez founded the event.