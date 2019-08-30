Group planning to open migrant facility near UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group with a long history of abuse allegations is planning on opening a shelter for immigrant teens in the heart of Albuquerque. Even though they were awarded millions by the feds to do so, people in the metro are fighting this proposal.

“At first I didn’t believe it,” said Philippe Rodriguez with the New Mexico Dream Team.

Rodriquez and his team are fighting against VisionQuest’s application. The private, for-profit company is planning to house up to 60 undocumented children. They’re hoping to move into an old charter school building at Central and Ash, just west of University.

“We are an immigrant-friendly city, not only in policy but also in spirit,” said Rodriguez.

A major concern is past allegations of mistreatment and abuse. In 1994, the Department of Justice said since the company started 20 years prior, there have been credible allegations of physical and mental abuse.

For instance, at a facility in Pennsylvania, staffers allegedly frequently punched and hit juveniles in the face and used restraints like headlocks, head buts, and chocking restraints.

In addition, just two years ago, VisionQuest ran a juvenile-justice center in Philadelphia but shut it down in 2017 when the city halted intake to the facility. The move followed reports that staff had verbally and physically abused children in their care, according to the Associated Press.

It’s unclear why the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement awarded the company a $2.8 million grant to operate in New Mexico. However, people who live near the proposed facility don’t want a company like this operating in Albuquerque.

“It would hurt the city, especially opening it right here,” said Abdul Issah, who works across the street at Yasmine’s Cafe.

A spokesperson for CYFD says VisionQuest has submitted an application for licensing and it is under review. They will need that license to operate and if it is granted, CYFD will investigate any complaints and make sure it is up to our licensing standards.

Albuquerque’s planning department says it has not yet received an application. Mayor Tim Keller’s office sent KRQE News 13 this statement regarding VisionQuest: