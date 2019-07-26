Group opposing new gun laws sue secretary of state, attorney general

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A group that’s been fighting some of New Mexico’s recently enacted legislation, including high-profile gun-control laws, is now suing the state.

The New Mexico Patriots Advocacy Coalition has been fighting to let voters decide whether to repeal a list of ten laws dealing with a range of issues. They argue two of those laws are actually unconstitutional, one requiring background checks on private gun sales and another allowing authorities to seize guns from someone accused of domestic violence.

However, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has repeatedly shot down their petitions, saying public safety laws cannot legally appear on the ballot. The group argues her action broke the law.

“She said in consultation with the ag that New Mexicans were not allowed to petition for referendum on those things even though in the New Mexico constitution, people reserve the right to do that,” said attorney A. Blair Dunn.

The group wants the courts to rule on whether the laws are constitutional. Secretary Toulouse Oliver released a statement Friday saying she’s confident in her determination.

An attorney general’s office representative also released a statement, accusing the group’s attorney of filing a frivolous lawsuit.