ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a crime that shocked and angered the city: thieves caught on camera in broad daylight stealing hundreds of dollars worth in liquor from a Walgreens.

According to police, two of the thieves returned to the same store to steal again this week, and it led to three arrests in the case.

“Something positive came out of a little video that I took,” said Rob MacIvor, who shot the now viral video on June 30. It depicted a group of men loading up their backpacks full of liquor from the Walgreens on Wyoming Boulevard and Harper.

“They just walked straight in, walked right into the liquor store and started pulling the larger bottles of alcohol off of the shelves,” MacIvor said to KRQE in an interview on July 3 about the incident he witnessed.

Walgreen’s management reported to police a group of individuals, up to 10 people at a time, targeted their location daily. They said sometimes, it happened three to four times a day. That includes Tuesday when police were called after 43-year-old Nathan Castillo and 35-year-old Brian Singer allegedly stole again. They were arrested Tuesday, along with 26-year-old Joshua Peralto.

Police said Peralto stole items from an Albertsons and was arrested in a nearby irrigation channel and was also identified as one of the men in the video shot by MacIvor.

They said the group is behind almost $6,000 in thefts in a 12-day period. According to APD, Castillo was even at the Walgreens on Monday where he once again vandalized the plexiglass to steal more than $1,400 worth of alcohol in a day.

The men were arrested for stealing merchandise and causing damage to property worth more than $2,000. APD plans to use a new state law to charge them which combines the value of stolen merchandise, so the suspect can be charged with a felony rather than separate misdemeanors.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect, 43-year-old Oliver Manning. The Walgreens manager told police Castillo has also threatened his employees.