Group marches to honor Albuquerque’s homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is estimated 90 members of the homeless community died in the city this year. To honor their memory, homeless advocates held a silent march this afternoon.

The group walked a mile up First Street to The Rock at Noon homeless shelter north of I-40. The march was to not only honor those who’ve died but to raise awareness about homelessness.

“Sometimes you might not expect that the person you walk by is homeless, or that they’re struggling with mental illness,” said a participant of the walk.

The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness estimates about 1,500 people sleep outside or in emergency shelters each night in the city.

