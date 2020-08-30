Group marches to bring attention to child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people marched downtown to bring attention to children issues. The group Where’s Our Children held a march in downtown Albuquerque Saturday to raise awareness about child abuse and trafficking.

Organizers say child abuse is an ongoing problem, especially during COVID, and want to inform people how to recognize it and take action. People also took the opportunity to share their personal stories.

“That’s the first time I told my mom and dad about the things that happened to me in my life. And imagine for the children right now who will never have that opportunity because nobody is standing up for them,” a speaker at the rally said. The group says similar demonstrations are happening in cities across the country.