Group marches to bring attention to child abuse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people marched downtown to bring attention to children issues. The group Where’s Our Children held a march in downtown Albuquerque Saturday to raise awareness about child abuse and trafficking.

Organizers say child abuse is an ongoing problem, especially during COVID, and want to inform people how to recognize it and take action. People also took the opportunity to share their personal stories.

“That’s the first time I told my mom and dad about the things that happened to me in my life. And imagine for the children right now who will never have that opportunity because nobody is standing up for them,” a speaker at the rally said. The group says similar demonstrations are happening in cities across the country.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss