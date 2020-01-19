Group holds protest against ART lane jaywalking tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers along parts of Central Avenue were blocked by protesters Saturday afternoon voicing their concerns with APD and the ART Buses.

Only about a dozen people gathered earlier this afternoon to speak out against officers for ticketing people caught jaywalking across the ART bus lines. The group met around 2 p.m. at the ART station near 1st and Central Avenue. Then, made their way to the stations along Nob Hill. At each stop they blocked parts of traffic, holding signs in protest of the $80 jaywalking tickets.

Organizers believe the tickets are targeting bus riders, a group that often sees more poverty. “We want lawmakers in this city, decision-makers to call off the law enforcement officials that are harassing the vulnerable community and Albuquerque,” said Selinda Guerrero.

The city had issued at least two jaywalking tickets in the ART lanes since the bus system started rolling at the beginning of 2020. KRQE did not see any police while a crew was at the protest earlier Saturday afternoon. KRQE reached out to APD for their reaction to the protest but did not hear back.

City officials told KRQE earlier this week they appreciate APD’s enforcement for vehicles and pedestrians.