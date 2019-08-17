Group claims ‘One Albuquerque’ sculpture not ADA compliant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A group is claiming Albuquerque’s newest art sculpture is dangerous for people with disabilities.

The National Federation of the Blind of New Mexico says the city’s 17,000-pound ‘One Albuquerque’ sculpture currently off of 3rd Street and Tijeras is not ADA compliant. Specifically, they say the blind cannot detect the barrier with a cane.

The city recently put potted plants around the sculpture but the group says there needs to be a more permanent solution.

“Something that’s a little bit more encompassing and something that could keep us from hitting our skull or shoulder,” said Tara Chavez with the National Federation of the Blind of New Mexico.

The city says it’s happy to meet with the group about concerns.