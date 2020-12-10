Group builds wooden desks for students in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Woodworkers Association teamed up to help give 45 desks to students learning from home. Nearly 200 woodworkers built the desks in about four days.

The desks will be distributed through local community centers. “It may seem like a small gesture but for a kid looking to make learning as normal as possible this can be a big deal,” said Pat Davis, Albuquerque City Councilor.

Ten of the desks will be kept at the Westside Emergency Homeless Shelter for people housed there. Four city councilors used their discretionary funds to pay for the project.

