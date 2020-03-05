Groundbreaking takes place for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Jude wants to give you a home. The organization broke ground on Thursday on the inaugural St. Jude Albuquerque Dream Home Giveaway.

This is the first time the giveaway has happened in New Mexico. For $100 a ticket, you will be entered to win the home valued at $500,000.

The tickets go on sale in May and the winner will be announced in September. Right now, 18 families are being served in New Mexico.

“All proceeds go back to the hospital which makes sure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for travel, treatment, or housing or any expenses so this will help make sure children receive treatment for cancer,” said Imelda Ogeda of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The giveaway occurs annually in over 40 markets across the United States.