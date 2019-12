ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Construction of the tiny homes village for the homeless in Albuquerque will begin soon.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the groundbreaking is set for January. The Bernalillo County Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to provide an additional $750,000 for the project.

The 30 tiny homes will be built on a 1.38-acre of vacant property near the Albuquerque Indian Center.