ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Griff’s Hamburgers, a long-time burger joint on Route 66 in Albuquerque, is closing shop. The restaurant announced on social media that after more than 60 years serving Albuquerque, the company is closing its location on Central near Wyoming.

According to the post, there have been too many incidents at the location making it “unsafe and undesirable” to continue operating there. Griff’s has other locations in Texas and Louisiana. The company said it hopes to return to Albuquerque someday.