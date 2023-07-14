ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little more than a week since an iconic burger joint on Central shuttered its doors and now the building that housed it is no more. After 60 years at the location, Griff’s Hamburgers announced earlier this month it was closing up shop because of “challenging incidents that make it unsafe and undesirable to continue to operate.”

Griff’s still has restaurants in Texas and Louisiana. No word yet on what’s next for the site which is owned by Texas-based Griff’s of American Incorporated.