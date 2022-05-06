ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office held an event for mothers who lost their children to violence ahead of Mother’s Day. Families were able to decorate luminarias to honor their loved ones. Grieving families say the holidays can be especially tough and it helps to connect with others who know what they are going through.

“The bond here is very strong, we support each other, we’re here to listen to each other, the good days, the bad days, the angel-verseries,” said Angel Alire.

Alire says she recently commemorate her son’s life with a small basketball tournament, a sport he loved. She and other families set up their luminarias for a glow outside the DA’s office.