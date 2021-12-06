Greyhound bus driver in critical condition after passenger dispute leads to crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Greyhound bus driver is in critical condition after a fight between two passengers onboard ended in a crash late Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department reports around 11:20 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of I-40 Eastbound Frontage Road and 12th Street NW regarding a single-vehicle crash as a Greyhound bus carrying multiple passengers crashed into a light pole.

According to police, multiple passengers from the bus were walking around outside the vehicle after being evaluated by Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Albuquerque Ambulance officials who were also transporting individuals involved in the crash. Police report following an initial investigation that two individuals were involved in a physical and verbal dispute on the bus where one individual grabbed the steering wheel as the driver tried to exit the interstate.

The individual is accused of turning the wheel aggressively, causing the bus to collide with a light pole. APD states that only the driver sustained significant injuries and was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was being evaluated for his injuries.

He was last known to be in critical condition. Authorities report that the offender was also transported to a local hospital and is being evaluated for his injuries sustained during the crash.

About four to six other bus occupants were also transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident is underway.