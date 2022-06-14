ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enjoy a night of baseball, and meet a legend in the process at the Wednesday’s Isotopes game. The first 100 fans will have the chance to get their book Grassroots Baseball signed by baseball legend, Greg Maddux.

The book describes baseball history in different cities along Route 66. Photographer Jean Fruth explained how traveling along Route 66 showed that baseball is played the same all around the world but looks different depending on where you are at. For example, baseball may look different if you play in Chicago rather than a small town in Kansas, said Fruth.

Jean Fruth, Jeff Idelsson, and Greg Maddux will be signing/pictures at the Isotopes Park on June 15. Signing will be right after the first pitch. The game starts at 6:35 p.m.

You can purchase the book prior to the game from their website at grassrootsbaseball.org or at abqisotopes.com.