Greetings from Burque mural damaged in fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The colorful Greetings from Burque mural in Nob Hill has been the backdrop of hundreds of pictures. But now it doesn’t look as photogenic after sustaining some damage. The question is, did someone do it on purpose?

People in the area say they can’t tell if the damage to the popular mural was accidental or an act of vandalism. For the past year, the postcard inspired mural in Nob Hill has not only been a backdrop for memories made in Albuquerque, but it also showcases New Mexico culture. “We know the community loves it and it means a lot to people. People stop by and take photos and its sense of local pride too,” says Victor Ving.

Wednesday, the popular photo-op spot is a little charred. “There is some material at the bottom that was burned and unfortunately it burned one of the really awesome murals that we have in Albuquerque so it’s pretty unfortunate,” says Elliot Archuleta.

Los Angelos-based artist Victor Ving says the mural is one of about 40 that he and his wife have painted across the U.S as a part of their greeting’s tour project. Ving says the owner of nearby Little Bear Coffee told him about the damage on Monday. “It but more than anything for us we want to fix it and maintain it,” Ving says.

How it happened still remains a mystery, “It could be accidental I don’t what businesses somebody had doing starting a fire right there. It could have been someone who was less fortunate trying to stay warm but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was some type of vandalism,” Archuleta says.

Ving says the entire mural took over a week to paint, he’s hoping he won’t have to start over completely and plans to just fix the damaged portion. “Hopefully this repair I could see taking maybe three or four days to do,” Ving says.

The property owner says they did not file a police report, they are just focused on getting the mural redone. Ving says he and his wife plan to return to Albuquerque in the next couple of weeks to fix the mural.

