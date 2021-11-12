Green waste pickup happening in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will soon hold its fall green waste pickup. The city’s Solid Waste Department will pick up green waste at no charge from November 29 through December 10; that includes leaves, grass and brush.

You cannot leave dirt, gravel, tree stumps or construction debris. You will need to bag it up and leave it at least five feet from your trash and recycling containers by 7 a.m. The city says each trash bag shouldn’t weigh more than 40 pounds and those who have branches must cut them to four-foot lengths and bundle them.

For more information, visit cabq.gov/solidwaste/green-waste.