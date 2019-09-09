Green chile cheeseburger challenge happening Monday

by: Scott Brown

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bragging rights are on the table again to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in New Mexico.

The annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge is taking place Monday afternoon at the state fair in the agriculture building courtyard. Ten restaurants are going head to head for the win.

Below are this year’s competitors:

  • Dairy Bar – Red River
  • Fuddruckers – Albuquerque
  • Sparky’s Burgers – Hatch *2017 Champion
  • Isleta Resort & Casino – Isleta
  • High Point Grill – Albuquerque
  • Village Café – Los Lunas
  • Grassburger – Albuquerque
  • Oso Grill – Capitan *2018 Champion
  • Oak Tree Café – Albuquerque
  • Laguna Burger – Laguna *2016 Champion

There is also the highly popular People’s Choice award which provides the general public an opportunity to participate in the sampling and vote for their favorite. Only 125 ballots will be available for this event, so it pays to come early on Monday to get your spot in line for the ultimate battle of the burger.

Among the judges is KRQE’s very own Chief Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti.

