ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Albuquerque Greek Festival is back for the 47th year. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Grecian Festival from September 30 through October 2. There will be Greek cuisines made with lamb, pastries like baklava, a coffee house, a tavern, and jewelry.

There will also be five groups performing dances from the Greek mainland and islands. The church will have tours and cooking demonstrations as well.

General admission tickets are $5, seniors 62yrs + are $2. There is free admission for active duty military, police, fire, EMT personnel, and kids age 11 and under.

St. George Greek Orthodox Church is located at 308 High Street SE (right off Lead / Coal 1-25 exit). They will also be offering a park & ride; if you park at Lomas and University, a bus will pass every 15 minutes that will take people to and from the church.

Friday, September 30 – 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Saturday, October 1 – 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Sunday, October 2 – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Tickets can be purchased online.