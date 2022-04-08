ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those looking for rare currency will get a chance to add to their collection at the Greater Southwest Coin Expo being held at Marriott Pyramid in Albuquerque. The coin club sponsors two coin shows a year and holds presentations monthly to educate people about the history of currency. The club has more than 180 members and is the biggest coin club within 400 miles.

The Martha Washington silver certificate note is an example of artistic variety on United States currency. The bank bill, which was released in 1886, was printed 73 million times and printed in four releases over ten years. The certificate continues to be popular with collectors and it is rare to be in good condition.

The Greater Southwest Coin Expo ends at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday it runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the coin expo and coin collecting, visit the Albuquerque Coin Club’s website.