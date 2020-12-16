Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce offering small businesses PPE kits

WATCH: Full interview with Sara Fitzgerald, senior vice president of policy & research at Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At a time when small businesses are struggling to adapt to COVID-19, it’s been hard for them to receive personal protective equipment. That’s why the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the City of Albuquerque to distribute PPE to businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Policy and Research Sara Fitzgerald discusses how they are able to make this happen. To receive the PPE, interested business owners only need to be able to certify they employ 50 or fewer people, there’s no application.

Businesses can contact GACC to schedule a pickup time that works for them. As of December 7, the Chamber has received 25 of these kits to distribute with more on the way.

Each kit includes:

  • 10 cloth masks
  • 100 disposable masks
  • 3 plexiglass dividers
  • 2 boxes of 100 gloves
  • 3 bottles of hand sanitizer
  • 3 bottles of disinfectant

For more information on the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce visit greaterabq.com.

