Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce launches mask awareness campaign

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Greater Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Terri Cole

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to get people to minimize the risk of spreading or contracting coronavirus, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce has launched a mask awareness campaign. CEO and president of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, Terri Cole discusses why the campaign and wearing a mask are so important to the business community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss