Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce launches mask awareness campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to get people to minimize the risk of spreading or contracting coronavirus, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce has launched a mask awareness campaign. CEO and president of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, Terri Cole discusses why the campaign and wearing a mask are so important to the business community.
