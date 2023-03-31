ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club sponsors two large coin shows each year, one of them taking place this weekend at the Marriott Pyramid.

The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale talked about the history of some of the world’s first coins as well as the dollar.

When the paper money first came it was during the civil war, was about 30% more than what a regular dollar is a today, explained Phil Vitale, past president, of the Albuquerque coin club.

The show starts on Friday, March 31 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Adult tickets are $5 and be purchased now.