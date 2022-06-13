ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Great New Mexico Beer Festival is coming to Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday 18, from 12 p.m to 6 p.m. This Festival will feature 32 breweries from across New Mexico.

According to Dean Strober, a business organizer for this year’s beer festival. New Mexico is the 11th state in the United States in terms of breweries per capita. With that in mind, the Great New Mexico Beer Festival wants to bring all breweries across the state to one place for people to enjoy.

There will be tasting classes, with a 5-course beer pairing experience, live music, a dozen food trucks, a vendor marketplace, mini-golf, movies, a video arcade, lawn games, and a silent disco.

Tickets can be purchased before the event.

Designated Driver $5

Pay as you Go Festival Pass $10

Tasting Tickets festival Pass $40

Conference Pass, non-NMBG Individual $25

For more information visit their website.