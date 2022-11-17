ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – November 17 is the Great American Smokeout, where smokers are asked to quit smoking for 24 hours. The New Mexico Department of Health Nicotine Use Prevention and Control Program manager Esther Hoang explains how this may sound daunting.

It takes a smoker about seven to ten attempts to quit for it to be successful. Nicotine is the substance that causes addiction, and it is more addicting than cocaine and heroin. The New Mexico Department of Health has free services to help people addicted to nicotine. One program is called Live Vape Free and smaller the ‘Mini-Quit Challenge.’ The hope is small steps will lead to bigger ones. If someone decides to quit, they can call 1-800 QUIT NOW or go online at quitnownm.com. There is free support from personal quit coaches to nicotine replacement therapy like gum, patches, or lozenges. They are there to help you for free and privately.

For more information, you can call 1-800-QUIT NOW or visit quitnownm.com.