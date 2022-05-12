ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Little Theratre is back on stage. They are coming back with a monster of a musical that we all know.

‘Grease!’ is the latest production from the theatre and they have put a little twist on the show. The show will run from May 13 to June 5. Showtimes and cast vary per performance. Tickets range from $17-$25. They will not have an ensemble for the show, this will give the audience an opportunity to focus on key characters. COVID protocols will be enforced by Albuquerque Little Theatre for the event. For more information, visit https://albuquerquelittletheatre.org/.