ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grassroots organization is preparing to take legal action against the City of Albuquerque to keep an open space area free of development.

The non-profit, “Save the Elena Gallegos Citizen Committee” says the lawsuit is meant to stop the city from building an educational center in the Elena Gallegos Open Space.

The organization started a petition against the development plans in October but says more needed to be done.

“Without filing an injunction, without pursuing this legally, this is a situation that could recur over time, and we really want to see it protected indefinitely,” says Viki Teahan, grassroots cofounder.

The educational center would be built specifically on the Pino Trail or the Cottonwood Springs Trail Head.

The organization says its petition has gotten more than eight-thousand signatures. They’ve also gotten support from environmental groups including the Central New Mexico Audubon Society.

The grassroots organization is preparing legal action, arguing if the city moves forward with the educational center, it would be directly violating an agreement from 1982 that prohibits development in the area.

“We can’t wait, because if the mayor starts to take action here it’s done, this land is disrupted and that’s why need to file a lawsuit to make him stop until it’s resolved once and for all,” says Barbara Blumenfeld, a plaintiff on the lawsuit.

The “Save the Elena Gallegos Citizens Committee says there are sixteen plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They say they plan to file the litigation early this week. We reached out to Parks and Recreation for comment but are still waiting to hear back.