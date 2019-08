ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Harvest Wine Festival will feature some new additions this weekend.

For the first time, visitors will be able to stomp grapes as well as take part in chocolate and wine pairing sessions. Popular activities like the dueling piano bar and painting classes will still be there.

The festival runs August 31 through September 2 at the Baloon Fiesta Park. Tickets cost $35 in advance or $30 at the door.

Click here for more ticket information.