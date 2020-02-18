Grant to provide housing to low-income seniors in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction will soon begin on a new apartment complex for low-income seniors. The Albuquerque Journal reports the Elderly Housing Development and Operations Corp. was awarded more than $2 million for a new facility.

The grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development is part of a $51 million allotment in housing assistance that is awarded to nonprofits across the nation that will help fund affordable housing and offer support for low-income seniors.

Developed in the late 1990s, the mission of EHDOC is to provide housing for seniors. The new 40-unit apartment complex will be located on a vacant piece of land at Texas and Central southeast.

There’s no word yet on when construction could start.